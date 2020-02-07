Eastern Bank Purchases 2,537 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Eastern Bank lifted its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores comprises approximately 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Burlington Stores worth $20,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $3,845,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BURL stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.76. The company had a trading volume of 200,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,308. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.33. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $236.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global raised Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.65.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

