Eastern Bank Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,099 shares of company stock worth $10,740,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.11. 999,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.26. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $180.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

