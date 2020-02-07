Eastern Bank Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $120.74. 714,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day moving average of $116.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

