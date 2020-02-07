Eastern Bank Has $17.64 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.61. 91,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,611. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.12. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $177.88 and a fifty-two week high of $270.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.