Eastern Bank Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 196.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. 1,134,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,187,364. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.12. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

