Eastern Bank Decreases Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 170,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,984,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,689,604. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $311.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

