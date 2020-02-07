Eastern Bank Decreases Holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in IBM were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IBM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 135,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in IBM by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 13,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in IBM by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 684,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,804,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in IBM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 49,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IBM by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

IBM stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.46. 4,366,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,338,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $138.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. IBM has a 52-week low of $126.85 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.31.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.59%.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

