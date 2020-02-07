Eastern Bank Acquires 2,047 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.65. The stock had a trading volume of 801,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,550. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $250.09 and a one year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.