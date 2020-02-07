Dystem (DTEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $878.00

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Dystem has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Dystem coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Dystem has a total market capitalization of $878.00 and $1.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013124 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003593 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem Profile

Dystem (CRYPTO:DTEM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 8,555,966 coins and its circulating supply is 6,410,512 coins. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio . Dystem’s official website is dystem.io

Buying and Selling Dystem

Dystem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

