Dynasty Gold (CVE:DYG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Dynasty Gold Corp (CVE:DYG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 70000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

About Dynasty Gold (CVE:DYG)

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims totaling 980 acres located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada; and a 70% interest in the Hatu Qi-2 gold resource property located in the Xinjiang Province of China.

