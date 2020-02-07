Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 6,485 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,472. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0898 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

