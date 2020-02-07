Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 473 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.21. 117,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $246.20 and a 52 week high of $307.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

