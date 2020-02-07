Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.1% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 290.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. 668,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

