Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 816,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,199 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,800,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 418,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 135,155 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 409,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.43. 145,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,420. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $50.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1029 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

