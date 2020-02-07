Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.27. 78,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $249.10 and a one year high of $374.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

