Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,894 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.2% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.67. 2,922,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,029,136. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

