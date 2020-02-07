Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,225 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

