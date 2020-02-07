Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $59.86 Average PT from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NYSE DY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.84. 353,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,851. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $884.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

