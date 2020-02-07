DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Shares of DXC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. 192,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,690. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. Citigroup increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.21.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.