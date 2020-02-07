Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 69.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $96.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,349. The stock has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.99. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $98.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.08%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.