Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

DUK stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.27. 2,747,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average is $91.99. The company has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $98.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

