Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NYSE:DEI opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $45.08.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 645.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

