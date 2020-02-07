Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PLOW. Sidoti lowered Douglas Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.90 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

