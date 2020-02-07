Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 10.16%.

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 866,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $691.78 million, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,193.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

