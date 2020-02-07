Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded to Hold at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LPG. ValuEngine cut shares of Dorian LPG from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.58.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 866,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,512. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a market cap of $691.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,193.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 6,595.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 649,041 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.