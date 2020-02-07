Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Director Sells $140,819.04 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $140,819.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DLB stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.12. 8,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,200. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $72.37.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

