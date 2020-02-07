DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.93. DLH has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Alderman sold 51,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $207,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,654 shares in the company, valued at $530,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in DLH by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 11.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 94.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

