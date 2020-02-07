Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 496 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,031,000 after acquiring an additional 768,263 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,836,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,751,000 after purchasing an additional 563,733 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,581,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 212,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,413,000.

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.92. 37,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,501. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

