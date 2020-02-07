Diversified Portfolios Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 101.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.55. 204,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,412. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $269.47 and a 1 year high of $335.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

