Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,436 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,291,000 after purchasing an additional 447,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 655.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 344,236 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,709,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 159,988.1% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 296,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 295,978 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.16. The company had a trading volume of 61,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $67.44 and a one year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DFS. Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

