Dillon & Associates Inc. Buys 3,705 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,004,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,716 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,166,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Facebook by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $809,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,338,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,403 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,632 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

