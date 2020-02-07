Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $20.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.17.

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. First Analysis increased their price objective on Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of DGII stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,828. Digi International has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $406.75 million, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $62.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $175,300.00. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $2,084,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 562.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 288.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 162.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

