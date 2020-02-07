DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €18.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($22.79) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DIC Asset has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.50 ($19.19).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €16.28 ($18.93). The company had a trading volume of 261,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €9.30 ($10.81) and a 1 year high of €17.08 ($19.86). The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.18.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.