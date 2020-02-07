Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.32

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 45031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DO. HSBC lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

The firm has a market cap of $678.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

