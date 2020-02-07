Diamant Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.1% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.09. The company had a trading volume of 843,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,445. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.60.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.