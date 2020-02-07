Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up about 2.1% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.26. The stock had a trading volume of 331,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.44. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $121.70 and a 1-year high of $174.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

