Diamant Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heico were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HEI. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in Heico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,271,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,841,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Heico by 1.8% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 983,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Heico by 140.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Heico news, CFO Carlos L. Macau acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Heico in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.22.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.37. The company had a trading volume of 396,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.56. Heico Corp has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Heico’s payout ratio is currently 6.96%.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

