Diamant Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 44,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in Altria Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,991,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,083. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of -64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.