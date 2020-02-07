Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,370 ($44.33) and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 3,870 ($50.91) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,860 ($37.62) to GBX 2,720 ($35.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,339.33 ($43.93).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGE stock traded down GBX 38.50 ($0.51) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 3,163.50 ($41.61). 2,970,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,196.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,244.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion and a PE ratio of 24.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 793 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.