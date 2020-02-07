DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $209.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In other DexCom news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total value of $117,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.37, for a total transaction of $2,213,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,927 shares of company stock valued at $8,964,790 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 91,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 25,059 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.22. The stock had a trading volume of 525,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.83 and a 200-day moving average of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.19 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $247.34.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

