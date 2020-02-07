Deutsche Bank Cuts Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $225.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EL. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Edward Jones downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.71.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.96. 3,383,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,876. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $151.51 and a 1 year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $53,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.