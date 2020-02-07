Detour Gold (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) Trading Down 1.9%

Detour Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:DRGDF)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.50, approximately 17,527 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 46,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRGDF shares. TD Securities downgraded Detour Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Detour Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Detour Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Detour Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10.

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

