Derby & Company Inc. Has $995,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Derby & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,113. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.02.

