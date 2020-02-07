Derby & Company Inc. Has $39.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 14.6% of Derby & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $39,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 357,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 79,226 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,412. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.20 and a 12 month high of $153.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average of $141.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.