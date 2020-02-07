Derby & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 36,102 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Derby & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Derby & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 155,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

