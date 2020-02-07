Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Sidoti

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Sidoti from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.72% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
NYSE:DLX traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.24. 169,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.
In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $97,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Deluxe by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
Deluxe Company Profile
Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.
