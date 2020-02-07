Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Sidoti

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Sidoti from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE:DLX traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.24. 169,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deluxe will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $97,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Deluxe by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

