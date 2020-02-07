Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL) Trading Down 3.4%

Dekeloil Public Ltd (LON:DKL) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.83 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04), approximately 87,153 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 85,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

Separately, VSA Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dekeloil Public in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.06, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.67. The company has a market cap of $12.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88.

DekelOil Public Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. The company produces and markets crude palm oil. It owns approximately 1,886 hectares of plantations. DekelOil Public Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

