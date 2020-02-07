DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 204,813 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 204,813 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $139,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after buying an additional 1,910,506 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,830,000 after purchasing an additional 828,521 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $748,808,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,377 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $220.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.94. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TH Capital boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

