DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 140,371 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,011,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,371 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.4% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of The Coca-Cola worth $222,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO opened at $58.99 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $252.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

