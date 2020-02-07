DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,967 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 194,304 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Target were worth $95,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.86. The company had a trading volume of 92,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,838. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

